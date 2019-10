(GATEWAY PUNDIT) It was revealed Thursday morning that longtime Democrat Congressman Elijah Cummings (MD) died at the age of 68 on Wednesday.

Cummings was the Chairman of the very powerful House Oversight Committee and he was pumping out subpoenas while he was in hospice.

In fact, it was revealed that he signed subpoenas from his death bed just hours before he died.

Or did he?

Read the full story ›