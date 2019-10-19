President Donald Trump ripped former National Security Adviser Susan Rice on Friday, describing her as a “disaster.”

“Susan Rice, who was a disaster to President Obama as National Security Advisor, is now telling us her opinion on what to do in Syria,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump fired back at Rice after she appeared on comedian Bill Maher’s HBO show and criticized his foreign policy decisions in Syria and Iraq.

“ISIS is going to come back,” she predicted.

Trump responded by reminding Rice of Obama’s failure to act in Syria.

“Remember RED LINE IN THE SAND? That was Obama. Millions killed! No thanks Susan, you were a disaster,” he wrote.

Former President Barack Obama famously said the use of chemical weapons in Syria would be a “red line” for a military response, but, ultimately, he did not take action.

Rice responded on Twitter, noting that Trump had given her a “gross” hug during the White House Correspondents’ dinner in 2015.

“Then why did you come up and hug me at 2015 WHCD when I’d never met you (which was totally gross) and whisper in my ear that I had been ‘very unfairly treated’ over Benghazi and ‘was doing a great job for the country’?” she wrote.

Speaking to Maher on Friday, Rice called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “genius” for using America’s political divisions against the country.

“We are now almost like a flesh-eating disease eating ourselves alive,” she said. “I think we have the ability to fix it.”

“Well, we have to stop hating each other,” Maher replied.

“Absolutely,” Rice replied:

