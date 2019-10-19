Republican Rep. Francis RooneyLaurence (Francis) Francis RooneyThe Memo: Trump’s sea of troubles deepens Florida GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘thinking’ about impeachment GOP leader defends Mulvaney amid backlash over quid pro quo comments MORE (Fla.), who this week refused to rule out impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpFlorida GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘thinking’ about impeachment Democrats introduce ‘THUG Act’ to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Kurdish group PKK pens open letter rebuking Trump’s comparison to ISIS MORE, announced Saturday that he won’t seek reelection.

Rooney revealed his decision in a Fox News interview. A spokesman for Rooney confirmed to The Hill that the lawmaker won’t run for a third-term.

“I don’t think I really do and I don’t think I really want one,” Rooney said in the interview when asked if he needed a third term.

Rooney said he came to Congress to secure money for Everglades projects and for an offshore drilling ban to protect Florida.

“I thought it might take three terms, but I think I’ve done it in less than two, we’ve gotten over 10 times as much money per year for the Everglades,” he said.

Asked if he should be added to a list of Republicans not seeking reelection in 2020, Rooney said yes while also expressing support for congressional term limits.

“I’ve done what I came to do,” he said. “I want to be a model for term limits.”

Rooney joins 18 other House Republican lawmakers who have announced their retirement ahead of the 2020 elections.

The Florida Republican has been vocal this week about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine following acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyFlorida GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘thinking’ about impeachment Democrats introduce ‘THUG Act’ to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump insists Turkey wants cease-fire | Fighting continues in Syrian town | Pentagon chief headed to Mideast | Mattis responds to criticism from Trump MORE‘s remarks about a quid pro quo.

Rooney told reporters that Mulvaney’s admission tying aid to Ukraine with a requested probe related to the 2016 election was alarming and could not be retracted.

“This isn’t an Etch A Sketch. You cannot go revise what you say in front of the cameras and say, ‘Oh actually, I meant the opposite,’ ” the GOP lawmaker said Friday.

During a separate interview with The Associated Press on whether Trump’s conduct was impeachable, Rooney said, “I’m still thinking about it.”