(ASSOCIATED PRESS) A Google affiliate started using drones Friday to deliver customers’ Walgreens and FedEx purchases in a test being run in a Virginia town.

Wing, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet, received federal approval earlier this year to make commercial deliveries by drone. It was the first drone company to receive the approval in the U.S., beating out Amazon’s Prime Air, which revealed its drone plans in 2013.

Earlier this month, UPS also got approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly delivery drones. The company has been running delivery tests with WakeMed’s hospital campus in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Read the full story ›