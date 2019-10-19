Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGraham says he shares Kurdish ‘concerns’ over cease-fire Majority of Americans believe Trump’s Syria move has damaged US reputation: poll Senate GOP braces for impeachment trial ‘roller coaster’ MORE (R-S.C.) says that he chose to be “reflective” after losing to President Trump Donald John TrumpFlorida GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘thinking’ about impeachment Democrats introduce ‘THUG Act’ to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Kurdish group PKK pens open letter rebuking Trump’s comparison to ISIS MORE in the 2016 Republican primary race.

The longtime Senator appears on a promo video for the next episode of “AXIOS On HBO.”

“[Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonState cites 38 people for violations in Clinton email review Trump campaign to hold rallies in Mississippi, Kentucky Biden struggles to reverse fall MORE] was secretary of state, first lady, United States Senator, she lost to Donald Trump,” Graham tells AXIOS in the promo.”

“I lost to Donald Trump,” he added.

Graham continues, telling the news outlet that he chose “to try to find how to Trump successful, but not at all costs.”

Throughout Trump’s presidency, Graham has consistently been one of the president’s staunchest supporters.

However, Graham – a known defense hawk – was one of Trump’s loudest critics after the president decided to remove U.S. troops from the northeastern border of Syria last week.

At the time, Graham said if not reversed, the policy move could end up being the biggest mistake of Trump’s presidency.

Similarly, the Senator, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, showed apprehension over the Turkish cease-fire that was facilitated by Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceKurdish group PKK pens open letter rebuking Trump’s comparison to ISIS Business groups keep pressure for trade deal amid impeachment fight NATO ministers need to have difficult conversations to keep everyone honest MORE and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoEx-Watergate prosecutor says evidence in impeachment inquiry ‘clearly’ points to Trump Pompeo rejects idea that the United States abandoned Kurds Mike Pompeo’s Faustian bargain MORE earlier this week.

“General Mazloum (leader of Kurdish forces) is concerned about the cease-fire holding and was emphatic that he will never agree to the ethnic cleansing of Kurds that is being proposed in Ankara,” Graham tweeted.

“A buffer zone is acceptable to the Kurds, but a military occupation that displaces hundreds of thousands is not a safe zone. It is ethnic cleansing,” he added.

The cease-fire is supposed to last five days, during which Kurdish forces will vacate Turkish President