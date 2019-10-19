Hillary Clinton repeated debunked fake news in a recent podcast, claiming that American elections are vulnerable to the hacking prowess of 10-year-olds.

Speaking on “Campaign HQ with David Plouffe,” a podcast hosted by Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, Clinton claimed that “10-year-olds are hacking our voting systems and the networks that connect them.”

“You know, we don’t really know to what extent the election was interfered in because nobody will look for it,” Clinton said. “We do know that in Florida a lot more happened than has been admitted publicly.”

“So, we know Russians were in at least four systems,” she continued. “We know we’re really vulnerable. Every, you know, every hackathon that happens, you know, 10-year-olds are hacking our voting systems and the networks that connect them.”

“So, we have four big problems and when we don’t have a government that is interested in protecting our elections, it’s really hard for any campaign to do that, for a national committee, or anyone else,” Clinton went on to say.

Clinton’s claim stems from an Aug. 2018 story about a young boy who successfully hacked a “replica” of Florida’s election website to change fake election results, the Daily Caller noted. Democrats promoted the story as proof that America’s election systems remain vulnerable to foreign interference.

However, PolitiFact fact checked the claim — only after Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) repeated it, of course — and ruled it false. According to PolitiFact, not only was the website used in the hacking competition not an actual replica of Florida’s election website, but competitors were not hacking a replica of the system Florida uses to tally official votes.

Indeed, the National Association of Secretaries of State emphasized these facts to quell fears last year.

“While it is undeniable websites are vulnerable to hackers, election-night reporting websites are only used to publish preliminary, unofficial results for the public and the media. The sites are not connected to vote counting equipment and could never change actual election results,” the organization said.

