Hunter Biden was reportedly paid much more to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings, one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies, than originally believed, Reuters reported on Friday.

Oleksandr Onyshchenko, a businessman and former member of Ukrainian parliament who knows Burisma’s founder, told Reuters that Biden was hired “to protect (the company)” at a time when it faced potential criminal prosecution. He was hired “as a helpful non-executive director with a powerful name,” the report said.

At the time of Biden’s hiring, Mykola Zlochevsky, the former Ukrainian minister of natural resources who founded Burisma, was being investigated for corruption, tax violations, and money laundering.

Exactly how much Biden was paid for his advisory services has become a central issue. Records obtained by Reuters show that Biden received much more than $50,000 per month, the original figure reported.

From National Review:

Reuters reviewed payment records allegedly from Burisma which show $3.4 million in payments to a company headed by Biden’s business partner, Devon Archer, called Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, between April 2014 and November 2015. Every month during that 18-month period, the records show two payments of $83,333 for “consulting services,” which sources say were intended for Archer and Biden. One of the sources also said that in their investigations of Burisma, prosecutors obtained payment records which showed activities prior to when Archer and Biden were appointed to the board.

According to Reuters, Biden never visited Ukraine while working for Burisma, although he did attend the biannual company meetings — all of which were held outside Ukraine.

Biden’s involvement with Burisma has come under intense scrutiny after President Donald Trump allegedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump alleges Joe Biden used his clout as vice president to help his son in Ukraine. However, the Biden’s deny any wrongdoing.