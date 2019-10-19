Several lawmakers — including a handful of 2020 Democrat candidates — are recognizing National Period Day in order to elevate “the issue of period poverty,” lamenting that it is “outrageous” that some “people” do not have access to basic menstrual products due to their gender identity.

Saturday, October 19, 2019, marked the first-ever National Period Day:

🔴If faces were bleeding, someone would do something 🔴THIS SATURDAY is the first-ever #NationalPeriodDay. We’re hosting rallies in all 50 states to demand menstrual equity and an end to the #tampontax. Find your local rally at https://t.co/kj1mxlVLqK. @SeventhGen @BBDOSF pic.twitter.com/qPxrRwlGuQ — PERIOD (@periodmovement) October 15, 2019

TODAY IS #NATIONALPERIODDAY📢❗In just hours, we’ll be rallying across the country and there is still time to find your rally📱 Visit https://t.co/kj1mxmdmPk to find your nearest rally, grab some friends, and bring some posters. LETS DO THIS📣🔴 pic.twitter.com/nnbRtWns50 — PERIOD (@periodmovement) October 19, 2019

Organizers planned events across the country and encouraged activists to spread awareness online by using the hashtags #NationalPeriodDay and #PeriodPower. A few 2020 Democrat candidates took their cues.

“In detention centers and in prisons, in big cities and small towns, women across America don’t have access to the period products they need,” former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) wrote, urging men to “join women in demanding real change”:

In detention centers and in prisons, in big cities and small towns, women across America don’t have access to the period products they need. On #NationalPeriodDay, men need to join women in demanding real change—which is why I’m supporting the Menstrual Equity Act. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 19, 2019

“Too many people don’t have access to basic health needs like menstrual products,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wrote, musing that some do not have proper access to menstrual products due to “gender identity”:

Too many people don’t have access to basic health needs like menstrual products. Whether due to lack of income, incarceration or gender identity, it’s outrageous. Join @periodmovement for #NationalPeriodDay on 10/19 & support the fight for menstrual equity https://t.co/M532VyvIf7 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 18, 2019

“Every day, people are forced to choose between going to school or work, or staying home because they can’t afford the menstrual products they need,” presidential hopeful Julián Castro (D) wrote, calling for pads, tampons, and cups to be “tax-free”:

Every day, people are forced to choose between going to school or work, or staying home because they can’t afford the menstrual products they need. Pads, tampons and cups should be available tax-free, across the nation.#NationalPeriodDay https://t.co/orIDdz1lPD — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 19, 2019

Other lawmakers jumped into the mix as well, expressing support.

“#DidYouKnow 1 in 5 American girls have missed school because they did not have period products,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) wrote. “#Menstrual #justice is #education justice. It’s time to end #periodpoverty now by passing #ME4ALL! #NationalPeriodDay”:

#DidYouKnow 1 in 5 American girls have missed school because they did not have period products. #Menstrual #justice is #education justice. It’s time to end #periodpoverty now by passing #ME4ALL! #NationalPeriodDay — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) October 19, 2019

“Menstrual equity = health care = a human right. This is a fact for over 50% of our population,” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) wrote. “Menstrual hygiene products are NOT, nor ever were, a “luxury” item. It’s past time to end #PeriodPoverty for all of us and #EndthePinkTax”:

Menstrual equity = health care = a human right. This is a fact for over 50% of our population. Menstrual hygiene products are NOT, nor ever were, a “luxury” item. It’s past time to end #PeriodPoverty for all of us and #EndthePinkTax. #NationalPeriodDay https://t.co/QPkdT3kTDA — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) October 18, 2019

“Tampons are taxed, Viagra isn’t,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) tweeted in part:

1 in 5 American girls have missed school because they did not have period products. Some are forced to use the cotton stuffing out of their toys. #periodpoverty — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) October 18, 2019

Menstrual equity = health right = human right. It’s a fact of life for over 50% of our population. Let’s end the Stigma and #TamponTax on #NationalPeriodDay! Let’s pass #ME4ALL! — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) October 18, 2019

Tmrw is 1st ever #NationalPeriodDay to highlight #periodpoverty and need to pass my Menstrual Equity For All Act. @GMA profiles my lead in Congress. https://t.co/HoXxq6Qx5u #Menstrualequity = health right = human right. This is a fact for over 50% of our population. #ME4ALL — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) October 18, 2019

1 yr ago members could use congressional funds to buy “executive tissue holders” but not tampons for staff. I fought to change this policy & got them covered. Period products never were – & never will be – a luxury item. #Periodpoverty is plain wrong. #NationalPeriodDay — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) October 18, 2019

According to the organization’s website, rallies across the country are “just the beginning” of the movement.

“This is a year long campaign to nationally elevate the issue of period poverty with clear policy demands for freely accessible period products in schools, shelters, and prisons, and to eliminate the tampon tax in the remaining states,” it explains.