The author of “Kinsey, Crimes & Consequences,” exposing Alfred Kinsey’s fraudulent sex research, is warning against a move to legalize “sex work” in Washington.

Judith Reisman noted that representatives of dozens of LGBT activist groups delivered to D.C. City Council members a letter urging adoption of a law that would “decriminalize sex work in the nation’s capital.”

The letter said: “As lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) and allied organizations, we know that the decriminalization of sex work in D.C. is critical to the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQ community, including by improving public health and decreasing the vulnerability of marginalized sex workers, particularly transgender women of color.”

The proposal has failed several times, but it’s seen as significant that a public hearing has been scheduled to consider it.

Reisman, a professor at Liberty University’s school of Behavioral Sciences, said the proposal would “remove certain criminal penalties for engaging in sex work.”

But it likely would subject children to violence, create immense costs for the public, commit “fraud” by rebranding the sexual sale of minors and adults as a “nuisance” and trigger a surge in child pornography, she said.

“This bill will predictably make it easier to sexually brutalize the vulnerable,” she said.

Reisman is director of the Reisman Institute, adviser to the California Protective Parents Association and president of the Institute for Media Education. Among her books are “Stolen Honor Stolen Innocence,” “Sexual Sabotage” and “Kinsey, Sex, and Fraud.”Under four administrations, she’s been a consultant for the Justice Department, the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The age of consent in Washington is 16, which means children up to the age of 17 would be protected from prostitution, she said. But “science confirms human brains are cognitively immature until one’s mid-20s.”

“Translation? We are incapable of ‘informed consent’ if we don’t grasp the future harm of current risky decisions.”

She called the proposal “state sponsored sexploitation” and a “vicious assault” on community health.

The idea would “rebrand sexual sale of minors and adults as a ‘nuisance,'” she said.

Reisman pointed out that the sex industry already attracts child sex abuse survivors and would increase the levels of sexually transmitted diseases, mental health issues, sex addiction and even substance abuse.

The costs would fall to the public, she said.

“Sex performers, further traumatized by harsh workplace treatment, typically last ‘three months to three years’ putting most on the street & on the dole. The astronomical costs to the working public to care for the increase in sex ‘workers’ should be established by our governmental agencies,” she wrote.

The costs include rehabilitation from alcohol and drug abuse, suicide attempts, auto accidents, PTSD issues, child abuse and neglect cases, food and aid for low-income women and children, police and judicial resources needed to process crime cases and even jails and prisons.

“The community, working persons, taxpayers, must themselves finance the high costs, (hopefully the repairs), of the broken lives, the broken health, of girls and boys, men and women, and their children, suffering from sexually exploitive jobs. We can be better than this,” she said.

There have been multiple calls for investigations of Kinsey and his “research” based on Reisman’s exposure of his methods. Kinsey interviewed sex offenders and even prison inmates about their sexual experiences and then portrayed them in his research as representative of “normal” sexual behavior.