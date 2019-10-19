(SEATTLE TIMES) Staff at an Idaho library have confirmed at least one person is intentionally hiding books dealing with issues traditionally assigned to more liberal political platforms.

Books promoting LGBTQ rights, discussing gun control policies and criticizing President Donald Trump were found hidden in spaces throughout the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Wednesday.

Library Director Bette Ammon is certain the activity is not an accident or miscommunication after receiving an anonymous comment card.

