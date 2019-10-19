(NATURAL NEWS) When it comes to foods that people miss most when giving up red meat for health reasons, burgers are firmly at the top of the list. That’s why some food companies have been putting so much effort into finding meatless alternatives. While products from Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods might look and taste like the real thing, they’re hardly the healthier alternative their manufacturers would like you to believe.

In fact, in the wake of the popularity of these fake meats, a massive backlash has been building as those who know better have finally had enough of the misinformation surrounding the so-called food. As Natural News has been saying all along, these products give people a false sense of doing something good for their bodies and are precisely the type of processed foods people who care about their health should be avoiding.

