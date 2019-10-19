Left-wing documentary filmmaker and notorious anti-Trumper Michael Moore endorsed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president on MSNBC Friday evening and confidently said that Sanders “absolutely can win this.”

The Capitalism: A Love Story director officially threw his weight behind Sanders during an appearance on MSNBC. While Moore said he loves Warren and has for years, he believes Sanders is the right man for the job, citing the lawmaker’s understanding of the “greedy form of capitalism.”

[embedded content]

“Why me for Bernie?” Moore began. “Because Bernie understands that capitalism and the greedy form of capitalism – especially what we have now – is at the core of so many of the problems that we’re talking about. And he’s not afraid to come out and just say that– that that’s a problem.”

“And you think he’s in a position to win the nomination and be president?” host Ari Melber asked.

“Oh absolutely,” Moore said, citing an Emerson Poll released this week.

“I mean there was the Emerson Poll in Iowa yesterday, showed a head to head with Bernie, Biden, and Elizabeth,” the Sicko producer said. “Only one of them came out ahead of Trump, and that was Bernie Sanders. He’s absolutely — absolutely can win this.”

The poll Moore referenced showed both Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) leading the Democrat field in the Hawkeye State with 23 percent each, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) with 16 percent, and Sanders dropping to fourth with 13 percent support. However, Moore is correct, as the hypothetical general election matchups show Trump besting Biden and Warren by two points – 51 percent to 49 percent – and Sanders leading Trump by the same, with 51 percent to Trump’s 49 percent. However, with a margin of error of +/-3.2, the candidates are in a virtual dead heat in Iowa.

Moore is expected to formally endorse Sanders alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at the “Bernie’s Back” rally in New York City Saturday afternoon.

I am joining Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tomorrow to officially & publicly endorse a true hero of the people, Senator Bernie Sanders, as our next President of the United States! I will speak tomorrow for him at his “Bernie Is Back!” rally at 1pm in Queensbridge Park in NYC. Join us! pic.twitter.com/H1vm87rEi8 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 18, 2019