House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday compared the Democrat-led impeachment effort to the American Revolution, telling a crowd at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum that “the times have found us.”

The speaker, who ultimately caved to the far-left flank’s ceaseless calls for impeaching the president, delivered a speech at the DNC’s Women’s Leadership Forum on Thursday and essentially compared the Democrat-led impeachment effort to the American Revolution, quoting Thomas Paine.

“Now at the beginning of our country – Mr. Chairman, I know you’ve heard me say this many times, so forgive me – beginning of our country, Thomas Paine said this is the dark days of the Revolution. He said that times have found us,” she stated, declaring that Democrats see themselves in a similar position.

“The times have found us,” she continued.

“We think the times have found us now– you, Mr. Chairman, everyone in this room who sacrificed their time, resources, and the rest. No need to be here but to be there for our candidates so that we can make a better future,” Pelosi said.

“None of us came to Congress to impeach a president. Not anybody, not anybody. That’s not what we are about,” she continued. “But we did take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic”:

Pelosi’s claim that none of the Democrat lawmakers came to Congress with the intention of pursuing impeachment against the president is patently false. Some members of the far-left “Squad” called for President Trump’s impeachment prior to taking office. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), for instance, appeared on Real America with Jorge Ramos last fall – prior to taking office – and called impeachment a “no-brainer.”

“I mean, yeah. To me, it’s a no-brainer,” Ocasio-Cortez told Ramos.

She continued:

Well, I believe that he has violated the law. Violated potentially many laws, whether it’s the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution because he keeps his businesses open that foreign actors kind of participate in financial transactions with. … Whether it’s what we are seeing with potentially illegal buyouts of campaign, you know, FEC violations of women that he is trying to silence.

Similarly, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) had impeachment on her mind going into office, declaring on her first day that they were going to “impeach the motherfucker”:

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming "We're going to go in and impeach the motherfucker"