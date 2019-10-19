Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHillicon Valley: GOP lawmakers offer election security measure | FTC Dem worries government is ‘captured’ by Big Tech | Lawmakers condemn Apple over Hong Kong censorship Sanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally Biden endorsed by former Connecticut senator, 51 Massachusetts leaders MORE (D-N.Y.) threw her support behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally On The Money: Supreme Court takes up challenge to CFPB | Warren’s surge brings scrutiny to wealth tax | Senators eye curbs on Trump emergency powers Biden seeks to fundraise off fact he’s running out of money MORE (I-Vt.) on Saturday as the Democratic presidential hopeful made his return to the campaign trail following a heart attack earlier this month.

Ocasio-Cortez, a rising progressive star with a huge social media following, cited Sanders as an inspiration for her own decision to get into politics and tied her progressive goals to the 78-year-old Vermont senator.

“It wasn’t until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being that deserves health care, housing, education and a living wage,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a rally with Sanders in the New York City borough of Queens.

She also credited him with giving her hope for her 2018 congressional campaign in which she unseated longtime Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyOcasio-Cortez, Monica Lewinsky empathize with Meghan Markle’s ‘sudden prominence’ Krystal Ball reacts to Ocasio-Cortez endorsing Sanders: ‘Class power over girl power’ Ocasio-Cortez taps supporters for donations as former primary opponent pitches for Kennedy MORE (D-N.Y.).

“I’m proud to say the only reason I had any hope in launching a long-shot campaign for Congress is because Bernie Sanders proved you can run a grassroots campaign and win in an America where we almost thought it was impossible,” she said.

The appearance by Ocasio-Cortez could give Sanders a jolt of momentum in the Democratic race, where he has been batting for votes against another progressive — Sen Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHillicon Valley: GOP lawmakers offer election security measure | FTC Dem worries government is ‘captured’ by Big Tech | Lawmakers condemn Apple over Hong Kong censorship Sanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally On The Money: Supreme Court takes up challenge to CFPB | Warren’s surge brings scrutiny to wealth tax | Senators eye curbs on Trump emergency powers MORE (D-Mass.).

Warren has sought to chip away at Sanders’s progressive support in recent months, touting similar proposals and offering in-depth explanations of her plans to voters.

Sanders has remained a fundraising powerhouse, but he has slipped behind Warren in polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, and his recent heart attack added to the questions for his campaign.

News of an Ocasio-Cortez endorsement slipped out before the last Democratic debate on Tuesday and just as Sanders was returning to the scene.

Ocasio-Cortez is a popular figure among progressives and has touted many of Sanders’s proposals, including “Medicare for All” and free college tuition. In his own remarks, Sanders touted Ocasio-Cortez’s work on climate change.

Sanders has also been endorsed by Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarSanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally Biden endorsed by former Connecticut senator, 51 Massachusetts leaders Omar calls Trump hosting G-7 at Doral ‘disturbing’ MORE (D-Minn.), a close Ocasio-Cortez ally.

Ocasio-Cortez did not use the word “endorse” in her remarks on Saturday, but her appearance in and of itself sent a strong signal.

She later made the endorsement even more explicit in a tweet, writing, “In the end, we must come together to defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFlorida GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘thinking’ about impeachment Democrats introduce ‘THUG Act’ to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Kurdish group PKK pens open letter rebuking Trump’s comparison to ISIS MORE.”

Today I am endorsing Senator @BernieSanders for president. In the end, we must come together to defeat Donald Trump. We should do so knowing he is a symptom of a larger problem – and our greatest hope is a multiracial, working class movement in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/9fiTS7FTX9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2019

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore and Sanders’s wife, Jane, sought to reassure supporters about their candidate’s health during the rally Saturday.

“I’m here to tell you Bernie’s back,” she said at the start of the rally. “He’s healthy. He’s more than ready to continue his lifelong struggle to fight for the working people of America.”

“The only heart attack we should be talking about is the one Wall Street is going to have when Bernie Sanders is president of the United States,” Moore said, energizing the crowd.

Sanders’s allies have voiced optimism that the 2016 Democratic presidential runner-up can regain his footing in polls following the latest primary debate Tuesday in Ohio.

The campaign has also touted Sanders’s powerful grassroots fundraising network. The senator brought in $25.3 million in the third quarter of the year, more than any other candidate in the Democratic primary.