According to a new report from

Morning Consult polling, the nation’s Republican governors are doing a much better job of keeping their constituents happy than their Democratic counterparts.

According to Morning Consult, their quarterly report was compiled from daily surveys of 5,000 Americans regarding their views of their state’s governor. Those results were then processed to generate a total approval rating for each governor, with net approval (approval minus disapproval) being used as a tiebreaker.

Shockingly, using this methodology, all ten of the most popular governors in America are Republicans, led by Charlie Baker of Massachusetts in first, Larry Hogan of Maryland in second, and Phil Scott of Vermont. The complete list of the top ten is as follows:

Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) – 73% approve, 16% disapprove Larry Hogan (R-Md.) – 70% approve, 16% disapprove Phil Scott (R-Vt.) – 64% approve, 23% disapprove Mark Gordon (R-Wyo.) – 63% approve, 13% disapprove Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) – 62% approve, 26% disapprove Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) – 59% approve, 19% disapprove Brad Little (R-Idaho) – 59% approve, 22% disapprove Greg Abbott (R-Texas) – 59% approve, 24% disapprove Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) – 59% approve, 24% disapprove Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) – 58% approve, 19% disapprove

Conversely, most of the list of the nation’s most

unpopular governors are Democrats, led by Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo, who is viewed unfavorably by 56 percent of her state’s voters. The second most unpopular governor in America is Republican Matt Bevin of Kentucky, who is viewed unfavorably by 53 percent of his state’s voters. Bevin is the only Republican governor in the country with a negative net favorability rating.

The remainder of the top five consists entirely of Democrats, including Kate Brown of Oregon, David Ige of Hawaii, and Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

The complete top ten list of the nation’s most unpopular governors is as follows:

Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.) – 56% disapprove, 36% approve Matt Bevin (R-Ky.) – 53% disapprove, 34% approve Kate Brown (D-Ore.) – 50% disapprove, 38% approve David Ige (D-Hawaii) – 50% disapprove, 36% approve Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) – 48% disapprove, 35% approve Jim Justice (R-W.V.) – 47% disapprove, 42% approve Janet Mills (D-Maine) – 44% disapprove, 46% approve J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) – 42% disapprove, 43% approve Mike Dunleavy (R-Alaska) – 41% disapprove, 43% approve Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) – 41% disapprove, 45% approve

Overall, 23 governors have favorability ratings of less than 50 percent; 16 of those are Democrats. Democrats currently hold 23 governor’s mansions, which means that the overwhelming majority of elected Democratic governors are viewed favorably by less than half their constituents.

The most popular Democratic governor in America, according to the survey, is John Carney of Delaware, who is viewed favorably by 55 percent of Delaware voters. His favorability rating places him 15th on the overall list.