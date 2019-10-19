Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and his team were harassed by a couple while eating lunch in a California restaurant on Friday, Oct. 18.

“While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility,” Paul’s Deputy Chief of Staff Sergio Gor tweeted with a video of the confrontation. “Check out the vid! #unhinged.”

The Kentucky senator, who has been a strong support for President Trump’s policies, was approached as he tours the nation to promote his new book, “The Case Against Socialism.”

While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged pic.twitter.com/IdOTdc3pOC — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) October 18, 2019

“You just ran into two people from New York, kiddo, and we’re not putting up with your Republican [expletive],” a woman said hysterically as she was swinging her fist and pointing her finger at Gor.

Paul shared his aide’s video on his Twitter feed.

“The left blames incivility on @realDonaldTrump. Watch this video and decide who the rude ones are,” he wrote.

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders faced a similar incident in June 2018 when Red Hen, a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, refused to serve her.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders said.

“Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so,” she added.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

In a separate incident in September 2018, some leftists waited at a bar in Washington D.C. for an hour for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his wife to arrive after a “tip off,” The Epoch Times reported.

In a video taken during the event, Cruz and his wife Heidi can be seen abandoning their seats and making their way through the crowd while the protesters were yelling.

Anti-Trump Rhetoric

With the 2020 presidential election just a little more than a year away, the rhetoric against Trump and his Republican alliances has intensified, with some even implicitly endorsing violent acts.

On Oct. 16, Dhvani, an athletic clothing brand based in Portland, Oregon, launched a controversial campaign to protest the Trump administration’s so-called “gag rule,” which prohibits doctors at Title X-funded clinics from referring patients for abortions. Planned Parenthood decided to pull out of the federal grant program in August to avoid following the new rule, leaving women with one less abortion provider.

Dhvani, in a now-deleted Instagram picture among a series of other photos, depicted Trump hogtied in front of the White House by model Michal Mesa, who Dhvani says is a middle school teacher and a Marine Corps veteran.

The image was also displayed on a billboard ad titled as “Lady Liberty” in Times Square.