A growing number of Senate Democrats say Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenHillicon Valley: GOP lawmakers offer election security measure | FTC Dem worries government is ‘captured’ by Big Tech | Lawmakers condemn Apple over Hong Kong censorship Sanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally On The Money: Supreme Court takes up challenge to CFPB | Warren’s surge brings scrutiny to wealth tax | Senators eye curbs on Trump emergency powers MORE (D-Mass.) should be more explicit about how she plans to pay for her “Medicare for All” plan.

They say the transparency will be rewarded, and that Warren is taking a risk by not being more open about the costs of Medicare for All.

“There are pluses and minuses to Medicare for All. You have to be direct about the fact that there are certain consequences of it that will affect people differently. The more you can be transparent about it, I think it’s important,” said Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinDemocrats vow to push for repeal of other Trump rules after loss on power plant rollback Senate Democrats aim to repeal rules blocking Trump tax law workarounds Congress briefed on Iran after Saudi oil attacks MORE (D-Md.), who has not endorsed a candidate for president.

Cardin acknowledged that “taxes are sort of a toxic word” but argued that Warren and other candidates who back Medicare for All would be doing themselves a favor by leveling with voters.

“I think you have to be transparent. I think the more you try to be cute, the more it hurts you with voters,” he said, noting that Warren’s rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally On The Money: Supreme Court takes up challenge to CFPB | Warren’s surge brings scrutiny to wealth tax | Senators eye curbs on Trump emergency powers Biden seeks to fundraise off fact he’s running out of money MORE (I-Vt.), who admits that taxes on the middle class will go up, “is much more direct on this.”

Warren’s support for Medicare for All is popular among liberal voters in the Democratic base but there’s deep skepticism among many Senate Democrats for the plan because of its cost, and because it would jeopardize the nation’s longstanding system of employer-provided health care.

Warren’s presidential rivals see the potential tax hit on middle-class voters as a vulnerability they can exploit to derail her march to the nomination.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden struggles to reverse fall Krystal Ball rips media for going ‘all-in’ on Buttigieg’s debate performance The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges MORE (D-Minn.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally Biden seeks to fundraise off fact he’s running out of money Biden struggles to reverse fall MORE, who centrists hope to gain steam in the contest, both went after Warren aggressively on the issue on Tuesday.

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges Bennet reintroduces bill to ban lawmakers from becoming lobbyists Schumer seeks focus on health care amid impeachment fever MORE (D-Colo.), who is also running for president, expressed exasperation Thursday with Warren’s lack of detail.

“This is her most important plan, this is her most significant plan and she’s running on Medicare for All and she will not tell the American people how she’ll pay for it,” he said.

Warren was careful at Tuesday’s debate to emphasize her guarantee that total costs for families would go down under her plan. She also promised that wealthy individuals and corporations would carry much of the burden instead.

“Costs will go up for the wealthy, for corporations,” she said Tuesday. “But for middle-class families, it will go down.

Warren stuck to that description when asked Thursday about pressure from fellow Democratic senators to be more explicit in explaining how she’ll pay for Medicare for All.

“I’ve made my principles on this clear. I will not sign a bill into law that does not reduce costs for hardworking middle-class families,” she said. “I meet families every time I do a town hall who talk to me about how health care is crushing them financially, even though they have health insurance.”

Asked about criticism that she dodged admitting at the debate that taxes would go up for the middle class, Warren said: “What I explicitly said is exactly what I wanted to say. And that is I will not raise costs for hardworking middle-class families.”

The attacks on Warren at Tuesday night’s debate highlighted how she increasingly is seen as the front-runner in the race. She has surpassed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump knocks Romney as ‘Democrat secret asset’ in new video Giuliani asked State Dept. to grant visa for ex-Ukraine official at center of Biden allegations: report Perry won’t comply with subpoena in impeachment inquiry MORE in recent polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, and is among the Democratic leaders in fundraising.

Senate Democrats who back Biden are among those ramping up pressure on Warren over Medicare for all. They contrast Warren’s statements about her plan with Sanders, who backs Medicare for All and says it will require tax hikes.

“Sen. Sanders has said it will reduce overall costs for beneficiaries but to pay for it will require raising taxes on virtually everyone,” sad Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsMeet the dog and ‘sea turtle’ who launched campaigns for office Senators demand briefing on Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria 2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum MORE (D-Dela.), who has endorsed Biden.

“I respect the transparency that Sen. Sanders is bringing to this.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinSchiff should consider using RICO framework to organize impeachment We need answers to questions mainstream media won’t ask about Democrats The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump grapples with Syria fallout MORE (D-Calif.), who has also endorsed Biden, said “any big health plan is obviously costly and how you pay for it is important and people should know.”

“My own view is that people who can pay for it, should pay for it but if you can’t, you ought to have the government’s help,” she said.

Other Democrats who are concerned about the potential cost of Medicare for All are leery to direct any criticism at Warren.

“I’m not going to comment on any specific candidate’s current proposals,” said Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerLawmakers set to host fundraisers focused on Nats’ World Series trip The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Washington mourns loss of Elijah Cummings Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle mourn Cummings MORE (D-Va.), another member of the Finance Committee. But he did warn that candidates should be mindful of how their plans could grow federal deficits.

“I know there are some theories out there that say that debt and deficit don’t matter anymore, deficits can never cause problems. I don’t think the basic rules of economics have been reversed,” he said. “We have, thank goodness, not paid the price yet of our close to $24 trillion in debt because we’ve had remarkably low interest rates for a long time but I would hate to bet the future of our country on that continuing.

“I don’t find anything progressive about saddling our kids and our grandkids with a balance sheet that is so far in the red that they’ll never be able to dig their way out,” he said.

Cardin, who like the majority of the Senate Democratic caucus does not support Medicare for All, said the plan would require raising taxes substantially because private employers would no longer foot the bill for insuring the majority of the American public.

“What you’re doing is you’re transferring … the responsibility of payment from the private sector, which is employer, employee and individual, to more on the governmental sector. So there are savings on the private sector, there are costs on the government sector. That means there’s going to be need for greater revenue in the public sector,” he said.

Other Democratic senators also argued for transparency.

“I think everyone who’s running for president should talk about their plan, how they plan to implement it and how to plan to pay for it,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenHillicon Valley: Trump seeks review of Pentagon cloud-computing contract | FTC weighs updating kids’ internet privacy rules | Schumer calls for FaceApp probe | Report says states need more money to secure elections Senators introduce legislation to boost cyber defense training in high school Key endorsements: A who’s who in early states MORE (D-Nev.) when asked if she agreed with fellow Democrats who say Warren should provide more detail.

Rosen said Republicans should also be pressed to the fiscal effects of their proposals such as the 2017 tax cut and “what that had on our economy, what it has on our health benefits.”