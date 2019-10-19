(BREITBART) Left-wing actor and Grammy-winning singer Barbra Streisand posted a photo to Twitter early Saturday depicting a bloodied President Donald Trump being impaled by the heel of a shoe with the word “Pelosi” emblazoned on it.

The timing of the posting is palpable, coming after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Congressional Democrat leaders protested and then walked out of a White House meeting on Syria on Wednesday.

President Trump called the bipartisan meeting after a House resolution, passing with a 354-60 margin, denounced his decision not to order the U.S. military to engage against the Turkish after their attack on the Kurds in Syria.

