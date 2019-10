(NDTV) In a bizarre incident, students at a private college in Karnataka were made to wear cartons during an exam to stop them from cheating.

The pictures of students of Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, about 330 km from Bengaluru, are being widely circulated on social media where they are seen sitting in a classroom, wearing cardboard boxes.

The students were writing papers as part of their mid-term exams. Invigilators can also be seen in the visuals, monitoring the students.

