The former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice claimed that President Donald Trump told her in 2015 that she had been treated unfairly for her part in the lethal Benghazi debacle.

Rice made the accusation after the president ridiculed her in a tweet for opining about the situation in Syria.

“Susan Rice, who was a disaster to President Obama as National Security Advisor, is now telling us her opinion on what to do in Syria,” he tweeted.

“Remember RED LINE IN THE SAND?” he added. “That was Obama. Millions killed! No thanks Susan, you were a disaster.”

Rice fired back with a claim from her book over comments the president allegedly made before he was elected, at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2015.

“Then why did you come up and hug me at 2015 WHCD when I’d never met you (which was totally gross) and whisper in my ear that I had been ‘very unfairly treated’ over Benghazi and ‘was doing a great job for the country’?” she tweeted.

Rice became infamous after she went on a tour of the Sunday morning political talk shows in order to explain away the terror attack at the U.S. embassy in Benghazi in 2012. She also played an important role in the controversial surveillance of Trump campaign figures in 2016.

Here’s more of Susan Rice on Syria:

Susan Rice says U.S. has 'sold out the Kurds' with Syria move



