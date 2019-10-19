(Summit News) A billboard being displayed in Times Square, New York shows President Trump hogtied and being tortured as part of yet another ‘woke’ advertising campaign.

The image, which shows Trump being held down by an angry female Marine Corps veteran, is a commercial for athletic clothing company DHVANI.

On the company’s Instagram page, DHVANI claims the image is a backlash to Trump having 26 credible accusations of sexual assault or rape against him (none of which are actually credible), as well as him having “no respect for the rule of law.”

