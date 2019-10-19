President TrumpDonald John TrumpFlorida GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘thinking’ about impeachment Democrats introduce ‘THUG Act’ to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Kurdish group PKK pens open letter rebuking Trump’s comparison to ISIS MORE accused Democrats and the media on Saturday of going “crazy” over his administration’s announcement that an upcoming Group of Seven (G-7) nations meeting would be held at his resort in Miami.

In a pair of tweets, Trump addressed criticism of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyFlorida GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘thinking’ about impeachment Democrats introduce ‘THUG Act’ to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump insists Turkey wants cease-fire | Fighting continues in Syrian town | Pentagon chief headed to Mideast | Mattis responds to criticism from Trump MORE‘s announcement this week that the meeting of world leaders would be held at the Trump National Doral Miami resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives,” Trump tweeted.

“I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!” he added.

…..its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Trump’s remarks come despite the announcement facing criticism from members of his own party as well, including both of his announced 2020 primary challengers, former Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldGOP presidential challengers condemn decision to host G-7 at Trump resort One person shows up to Trump challenger Mark Sanford’s formal 2020 campaign kickoff George Conway donates to Trump challenger Joe Walsh MORE (R-Mass.) and former Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordGOP presidential challengers condemn decision to host G-7 at Trump resort One person shows up to Trump challenger Mark Sanford’s formal 2020 campaign kickoff George Conway donates to Trump challenger Joe Walsh MORE (R-S.C.).

As #Republicans we have to speak out about wrong being wrong. Republicans would be going nuts if a #Democrat President were proposing to host the #G7 at their resort. This is corrupt. — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) October 17, 2019

Between awarding the G-7 Summit to his own hotel & his acting chief of staff’s “Get over it” admission that @realDonaldTrump withheld funds from Ukraine for his own political purposes, we have a POTUS wearing his abuses of power on his sleeve and daring us to stop him. — Gov. Bill Weld (@GovBillWeld) October 17, 2019

The announcement has added new fire to the fight in Congress over whether Trump’s business interests in Florida and elsewhere constitute violations of the Emoluments Clause, a constitutional provision which bars the president from accepting gifts or payments from foreign countries, U.S. states or the federal government.

Democrats and government watchdogs have argued that Trump’s businesses regularly violate the constitution by accepting patronage from domestic political organizations and foreign officials.