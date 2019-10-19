President TrumpDonald John TrumpFlorida GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘thinking’ about impeachment Democrats introduce ‘THUG Act’ to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Kurdish group PKK pens open letter rebuking Trump’s comparison to ISIS MORE lashed out at the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonState cites 38 people for violations in Clinton email review Trump campaign to hold rallies in Mississippi, Kentucky Biden struggles to reverse fall MORE on Saturday, quipping that Democrats “need a Green Party more than ever” after Clinton suggested that the third party’s 2016 candidate for president was a “Russian asset.”

In a tweet, the president weighed in on the ongoing controversy sparked by Clinton on Friday when she suggested that Stein was working on behalf of Russia or to aid Russian election interference efforts during her 2016 run for president. Stein has been blamed for winning votes that otherwise could have been won by Clinton.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton just called the respected environmentalist and Green Party candidate, Jill Stein, a ‘Russian Asset.’ They need a Green Party more than ever after looking at the Democrats disastrous environmental program!” Trump tweeted.

Crooked Hillary Clinton just called the respected environmentalist and Green Party candidate, Jill Stein, a “Russian Asset.” They need a Green Party more than ever after looking at the Democrats disastrous environmental program! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2019

Despite agreement from some Democrats on Friday, Clinton sparked controversy when she suggested that Stein was a “Russian asset” and added that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard hits back at ‘queen of warmongers’ Clinton Super PAC seeks to spend more than million supporting Yang Clinton suggests Russia grooming Gabbard to run as third-party 2020 candidate MORE (D-Hawaii), a 2020 candidate for president, was being “groomed” by Russia to run as a third-party candidate.

In his tweet, Trump referred to Stein as a “respected environmentalist,” words of praise that come despite Stein’s own frequent criticism of the president and his administration.

Most recently, Stein attacked Trump in August for “gutting” the Endangered Species Act (ESA) with new rules that critics said severely weakened the act’s protections.

Trump’s gutting of Endangered Species Act (ESA) is another case of environmental mass destruction. This expands on decades of bipartisan ecocide that’s pushed 1 Mil species on fast-track to extinction. We must massively expand ESA w/ real Green New Deal. https://t.co/1CjANY0tgS — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) August 14, 2019

Updated 4:33 p.m.