Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat representative from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, has been the target of vicious conspiracy theories this week after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested she was a “Russian asset.”

It was Clinton’s campaign in 2016, along with the DNC, that sought help from Russia in finding dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump, culminating in the salacious Steele Dossier. Their smears have persisted in painting Trump and his supporters as Russian assets and bots and helped launch a two-year investigation into the Trump campaign, which found no collusion with Russia.

Clinton is now claiming Gabbard is a “Russian asset,” further watering down the term. The twice failed presidential candidate made the claim on the podcast “Campaign HQ with David Plouffe,” and her comments were quickly spread in the media, with supporters parroting her remarks.

Gabbard, a United States Veteran, has since defended herself from Clinton’s smears, calling the former First Lady “The Queen of Warmongers.”

“Great! Thank you [Hillary Clinton],” Gabbard tweeted in response to Clinton. “You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

“From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why,” she continued. “Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.”

Gabbard’s husband, freelance cinematographer Abraham Williams, also defended his wife on Twitter, sharing a photo of her in uniform planting flowers at a veteran’s grave.

“I just want to share this photo as a reminder of where @TulsiGabbard‘s loyalties lay. For anyone to smear my wife as an agent or asset of another country is offensive to all Americans, no matter where your political ideologies lay,” he wrote.

Gabbard also gave interviews to several media outlets Friday evening to defend herself. On CBS News, Gabbard said Clinton was smearing her “because she knows she can’t control me.”

“Hillary Clinton is labeling me as a foreign agent and a traitor, smearing and undermining my campaign, both directly herself and indirectly through her proxies,” Gabbard said in the interview.

“The reason why she’s doing this is because she knows that she can’t control me. She knows that she’s not going to be able to manipulate me if I’m elected president to be able to continue these warmongering policies that she has championed,” she added.

Gabbard also brought up her status as a veteran to defend herself from Clinton’s conspiracy theory.

“This is a message to every veteran in this country who has put their life on the line to serve our country, to every single American who believes strongly that we must end this long-standing foreign policy of being the world’s police and waging these regime-change wars, which is really the legacy of Hillary Clinton, then we are traitors to the nation that we love,” Gabbard said. “This is despicable on so many levels.”