On Friday evening, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) appeared on CBS News and responded to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seeming to imply that she was a “Russian asset.”

CBS: What did you make of Secretary Clinton’s comments this week? GABBARD: Let’s be clear about what this is about … that if anyone stands up and speaks out to end the regime change war policies our country has had for so long, the likes of which we’ve seen waged in Iraq, Libya, and ongoing in Syria, we will be labeled as foreign agents, we will be labeled as traitors to our country. So, really what this is, this is a message to every veteran in this country who has put their life on the line to serve our country, to every single American who believes strongly that we must end this long-standing foreign policy of being the world’s police and waging these regime change wars – which is really the legacy of Hillary Clinton – then we are traitors to the nation that we love. This is Despicable on so many levels.

Gabbard was asked what she meant by the term “regime change wars.”

The congresswoman replied, claiming that the “long-held foreign policy of the United States, of which Hillary Clinton was a champion … for a very long time, of going around the world, acting as the world’s police, overthrowing and toppling dictators that we don’t like” is what she means by “regime change wars.”

Gabbard then claimed that the reason Clinton “and her minions” are attempting to “smear” her is because she opposes such foreign policy.

It was then brought up that Clinton never used Gabbard’s name in her remarks, but the congresswoman was having none of it. “Let’s not mess around here and pretend that it wasn’t something that it was,” Gabbard stated incredulously.

Despite attempts by the anchor to pivot the conversation, Gabbard stayed on message for the rest of the segment, noting that she is “running as a Democrat to take our party back, away from the control of people like Hillary Clinton and the warmongering and corrupt powerful establishment, and return our party into the hands of the people.”

“[Clinton is] doing this is because she knows that she can’t control me,” Gabbard concluded. “She knows that she’s not going to be able to manipulate me if I’m elected president, to be able to continue these warmongering policies that she has championed throughout her career.”

The feud between Gabbard and Clinton blew up on Wednesday, when the former secretary of state appeared to claim that the Russians were “grooming” Gabbard during an appearance on David Plouffe’s “Campaign HQ” podcast.

“They’re also going to do third party again. And I’m not making any predictions, but I think they have got their eye on someone who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said.

“She’s the favorite of the Russians,” Clinton continued. “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far, and that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not, because she is also a Russian asset – yeah, she’s a Russian asset! I mean, totally!”

Speaking with CNN, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill confirmed that the former secretary of state was indeed referring to Gabbard. “If the nesting doll fits,” Merrill reportedly stated.

Gabbard responded on Twitter on Friday, calling Clinton the “queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”