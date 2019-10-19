Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore spoke at the “Bernie’s Back Rally” in New York City on Saturday and declared that Hillary Clinton “beat” President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

The Where to Invade Next filmmaker formally endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at Queensbridge Park in Long Island City, New York, on Saturday alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and declared that Hillary Clinton “beat” Trump in 2016.

“The polls will show you that there are four or five Democrats — consistently it shows head to head — [who] can beat Trump,” Moore said. “But beating him isn’t enough. Hillary beat him. That’s not enough. We need not only to crush Trump at the polls, afterwards we need to fix this rotten, corrupt economic system that gave us Donald Trump and everything else we’re dealing with.”

Despite Moore’s claims, Clinton did not “beat” Trump in 2016, as Trump surpassed the 270 Electoral College threshold with 306 electoral votes (later reduced to 304 due to two faithless electors) compared to Clinton’s 227. Trump won, in part, due to victories in key swing states — such as Florida — and his ability to flip Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan red.

Moore also lamented the existence of the Electoral College, calling it — not Sanders — “too old.”

“Well here’s what’s too old. The Electoral College is too old. That’s what’s too old,” the Fahrenheit 11/9 director said. “A $7.25 minimum wage– that’s too old. Women not being paid the same as men– that’s too old.”