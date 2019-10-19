http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K-KHJwAOkhY/

Footage has emerged showing an anti-Brexit mob hounding Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg and his young son as they walk home from the Palace of Westminster.

Mr Rees-Mogg, a Tory Brexiteer popular with grassroots activists who serves as Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of Her Majesty’s Privy Council in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration, had been in Parliament for “Brexit Super Saturday”, a Saturday sitting of Parliament — the first since the Falklands War in 1982 — in which it was hoped the vexed question of Brexit would be settled by a vote in favour of Boris Johnson’s controversial new deal with the European Union.

This was not to be, however, as MPs passed an amendment proposed by Oliver Letwin, a former Tory expelled from the party for supporting the “Surrender Act” requring the Prime Minister to ask for yet another Brexit delay, which would have rendered the proceedings essentially meaningless, causing the Government to withdraw its own planned vote.

Making his way home from the Palace of Westminster where the House of Commons and House of Lords are based, Mr Rees-Mogg was soon accosted by a mob of EU loyalists who have not accepted the majority position that Britain should leave the bloc, and are demanding that Brexit is cancelled or subject to a second referendum — somewhat disingenuously referred to as a “people’s vote”.

Pro-Brexit protesters who heckled Anna Soubry, a former Tory MP who promised to deliver on the 2016 vote to Leave the European Union but now leads the remnants of the Change UK (CUK) party which seeks to overturn it, have previously been arrested, charged, and  convicted — as well as banned from the area around Parliament — for “harassment”.

Breitbart London is not aware of any similar action against protesters who verbally abuse Breixteer MPs, although a man who “milkshaked” Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage received a small fine.

