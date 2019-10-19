The 100th episode of “American Horror Story” looks like it’s going to be great.

The plot of the episode, according to FX’s YouTube description is, “With the horrors of the night behind them the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices.”

It’s very clear from the promo that the dead characters are going to wreak havoc on Camp Redwood as ghosts. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Is Epic Bloodbath In New Episode ‘Red Dawn’)

Watch the preview below.

[embedded content]

Well, I guess I hit the nail on the head with my prediction for the upcoming episodes. I said after “Red Dawn” that the dead characters were going to be nothing but a nightmare as ghosts.

It looks like that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Obviously, props to me for the correct prediction.

There’s also a couple notable things from the promo for episode six of season nine. Where are Gus and Brooke?

We know Brooke is alive, but we were also led to believe Gus was dead after the last episode. Judging from the fact he’s nowhere to be seen among the ghosts, I’m guessing he might actually still be alive.

It’s honestly shaping up for a survivors vs. ghosts showdown the rest of the way and I’m here for it. Brooke is badass and one of the most interesting characters in the history of “AHS” when it comes to her backstory.

Plus, she had sex with the ghost of Ray in the last episode. Historically speaking, having sex with a ghost/demon doesn’t end well in “AHS.”

Tune in Wednesday night on FX! It should be a fun one.