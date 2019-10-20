At least three U.S. Army soldiers were killed and three were injured during an accident at Fort Stewart, Georgia, officials said on Sunday.

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle they were in was involved in an “early morning training accident,” according to a press release from the 3rd Infantry Division.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, stated. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more.”

Press release ref. this morning’s incident at #FortStewart. pic.twitter.com/7v5plSwdB3 — Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield (@USAGStewartHAAF) October 20, 2019

Three of the six soldiers were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Three others were rushed to the Winn Army Community Hospital.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy,” Aguto said.

The incident is currently under investigation. The cause of the accident is not clear.

The names of the soldiers will also be released after military officials have contacted their next-of-kin.

“The entire 3ID extends its deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers involved in this incident,” base officials added.

Other details about the matter are unclear.

