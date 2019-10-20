Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was mocked Sunday evening after a new report revealed that he appears to have used a secret Twitter account to defend himself against critics online.

During an interview with The Atlantic, Romney made the revelation that he had a secret Twitter account:

“That’s kind of what he does,” Romney said with a shrug, and then got up to retrieve an iPad from his desk. He explained that he uses a secret Twitter account—“What do they call me, a lurker?”—to keep tabs on the political conversation. “I won’t give you the name of it,” he said [emphasis added], but “I’m following 668 people.” Swiping at his tablet, he recited some of the accounts he follows, including journalists, late-night comedians (“What’s his name, the big redhead from Boston?”), and athletes. Trump was not among them. “He tweets so much,” Romney said, comparing the president to one of his nieces who overshares on Instagram. “I love her, but it’s like, ah, it’s too much.”

Hours later, Slate published a report that appears to have identified Romney’s secret Twitter account: Pierre Delecto.

Slate identified what appears to be Romney’s secret Twitter account by identifying which of Romney’s family member’s had the smallest followings on the platform and then going through their accounts to find it and then using a variety of other techniques to add validity to the claim that it was his secret account.

“This account joined the site in July of 2011, just one month after Romney announced his run for president,” Slate wrote. “The majority of people it follows are either political reporters, politicians, political operatives, or pundits.”

CNN investigative reporter Andrew Kaczynski noted that the account followed “a lot of Romney 2012 aides.”

The most hilarious part of the story is the fact that Romney had compared President Donald Trump to one of his nieces, suggesting that Trump was an immature child, while Romney appeared to be using a secret Twitter account to defend himself against criticism — which is childish and cowardly.

In May, far-left Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin, who falsely describes herself as “conservative,” tweeted a link to an article on Romney and wrote: “Inside Romney’s Trump strategy – his strategy is nonconfrontation verging on spinelessness”

Romney appears to have responded to her tweet by writing: “Jennifer, you need to take a breath. Maybe you can then acknowledge the people who agree with you in large measure even if not in every measure.”

In June, leftist Soledad O’Brien tweeted about Romney: “Utter lack of a moral compass.”

Romney appears to have responded by O’Brien by writing: “Only Republican to hit Trump on Mueller report, only one to hit Trump on character time and again, so Soledad, you think he’s the one without moral compass?”

Earlier this month, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume suggested that Romney was “an unreliable ally.”

Romney appears to have responded to Hume’s tweet by writing: “Loyal to principle trumps loyalty to party or person, right Brit?”

Online, Romney was widely mocked over the apparent revelation that he was using a secret Twitter account to defend himself from criticism.

Republican strategist Arthur Schwartz tweeted: “What a total loser.”

New York Times reporter Mike Isaac tweeted: “I think the saddest version of the anon-alt-burner account is the one used to defend yourself in public”

Isaac noted how cringeworthy some of the tweets were that Romney appears to have “liked” from his stealth Twitter account.

