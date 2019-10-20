Matthew Dowd, a political analyst for ABC News, ignited a feud with Megyn Kelly over the weekend, chastising the former NBC host for not defending women who have levied sexual misconduct accusations against Republican-linked men.

Early Saturday, Dowd lashed out at Kelly on Twitter, writing in a since-deleted tweet, “I really don’t want to hear from either Matt Lauer or Megyn Kelly. Can’t they just fade away and enjoy their large pot of money?”

In response, Kelly said she is using her platform to speak for women who have been “muzzled” by non-disclosure agreements, meaning they cannot freely speak about being abused by men in power.

That is when Dowd, the chief strategist for George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign, condemned Kelly for not standing up “for Christine Blasey Ford, Anita Hill, and all the accusers of President Trump.”

Megyn, i am all for that, and if you read my feed you would know that. However, did you stand up for Christine Blasey Ford, Anita Hill, and all the accusers of President Trump? Also, i know you are blasting NBC, but i don’t see you saying much about Fox.

— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 19, 2019

Kelly fired back, saying that her job was not to defend certain people, but rather report the facts — and charged that Dowd “should try it sometime.”

Dowd responded by saying, “I would put my objectivity up against yours any day of the week. You worked at Fox News.”

Later, after being rebuked by social media users — especially for his insinuation that Kelly was not an objective journalist because she worked at Fox News, but he is an objective journalist because he works at ABC News — Dowd deleted his original tweet that attacked Kelly.

“Nothing fair about it. Or smart. And imagine thinking it’s the media’s JOB to STAND UP for all accusers like Ford. Hey Dowd, the media’s JOB is to provide unbiased and factual reporting. Wherever that leads,” one person responded.

“She wrote about Roger Ailes and Fox IN HER BOOK. She spoke about it during her interviews when promoting her book,” another person told Dowd.

“Matt Dowd, the independent analyst at ABC News who is very very very independent, demanding Megyn Kelly ‘stand up for’ Christine Ford, and boasting he is the more objective person, makes an enormous amount of sense. He is very independent btw,” another person mocked.