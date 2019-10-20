Alabama remained at the top of the college football polls when the week nine rankings were released Sunday afternoon.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

Alabama Clemson LSU Ohio State Oklahoma Penn State Notre Dame Florida Georgia Auburn

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

Alabama LSU Ohio State Clemson Oklahoma Penn State Florida Notre Dame Auburn Georgia

It’s not hard to understand why the rankings shook out the way they did. Alabama handled Tennessee with ease, despite Tua Tagovailoa getting knocked out of the action with a high ankle sprain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As long as Alabama keeps winning, then they’ll remain in the top spot.

Penn State also put a beatdown on Michigan that was really reflected in the final score of 28-21. It looks like the Nittany Lions might actually be able to give Ohio State, who checked in at four, some real trouble.

[embedded content]

Speaking of teams that have to play Ohio State, Wisconsin dropped right out of the top 10 to 13 in both polls, and we should have after losing in embarrassing fashion to Illinois.

It was disgraceful loss, and we have no business being in the top 10. That’s something we’re going to have to earn going forward.

With a game against the Buckeyes on Saturday, the Badgers have an opportunity to prove what we just witnessed was a fluke and nothing more.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the latest poll and where your team checked in. It should be a very interesting to see what happens this week.