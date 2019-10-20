On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) accused President Donald Trump of using American troops like “paid mercenaries.”

Amash said, “It’s pretty clear he’s not bringing home the troops. He’s just moving them to other parts of the Middle East.”

He continued, “He’s moving troops back into Iraq. He’s moving other troops into Saudi Arabia and he’s using our forces almost as mercenaries, paid mercenaries who are going to go in as long as Saudi Arabia pays us money, it’s good to go.”

He added, “What happened to the American people having their voices heard through their representatives in Congress? We should make those decisions in Congress, and frankly, we have been in the Middle East for way too long. We have been in Afghanistan for obviously way too long and we should bring people home.”

