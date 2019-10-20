A team of alien hunters founded by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge, To the Stars Academy, has been contracted by the U.S. Army for a research and development co-op deal to study the use of suspected “alien alloys” for military equipment.

“Our partnership with TTSA serves as an exciting, non-traditional source for novel materials and transformational technologies to enhance our military ground system capabilities,” Dr. Joseph Cannon of U.S. Army Futures Command said in the release. “At the Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center, we look forward to this partnership and the potential technical innovations forthcoming.”

DeLonge’s group reportedly has “several pieces of metamaterials” from “an advanced aerospace vehicle of unknown origin” for which the Army is interested in for its military equipment, according to Popular Mechanics.

“TTSA’s technology solutions, which leverage developments in material science, space-time metric engineering, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion, and active camouflage, have the potential to enhance survivability and effectiveness of multiple Army systems,” the company’s release read. “TTSA will share its discoveries with Ground Vehicle System Center (GVSC) and Ground Vehicle Survivability and Protection (GVSP) and the U.S. Army shall provide laboratories, expertise, support, and resources to help characterize the technologies and its applications.”

The Army is interested in the potential metal alloy for its vehicles to enhance “security, force protection, and weight reduction,” according to Gizmodo, which uncovered the official contract.

“If the government can verify material solutions claims by the collaborator, then significant advancements can be made in the capabilities of Army ground vehicle platforms in terms of security, force protection, and weight reduction,” the contract reads, per Gizmodo.

The contract does not exchange government funding for the work, only permitting the Army and the teams to work together in studying the alleged alien metals.