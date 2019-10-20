On Saturday, Barbara Streisand posted a gruesome cartoon on Twitter showing a bloody President Trump impaled by the stiletto heel of the shoe of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The cartoon showed a pair of high heels, with one labeled “Pelosi.” What appears to be blood is dripping from the impaled chest of Trump.

pic.twitter.com/OopxTqtx2A — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 19, 2019

The disturbing image came after Pelosi walked out of a White House meeting on Syria on Wednesday.

In his own post, Trump posted a picture from the meeting and labeled it, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown! pic.twitter.com/RDeUI7sfe7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

Streisand posted several other bizarre tweets, including one showing Trump crushed under a giant peach.

“One may argue about a narrow or broad impeachment resolution but Trump has committed multiple impeachable acts,” she wrote, linking to a New York magazine article.

One may argue about a narrow or broad impeachment resolution but Trump has committed multiple impeachable acts. https://t.co/jABlGwWuH4 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 19, 2019

She also called Trump the “moron-in-chief” on Saturday morning in a post to her 625,000 followers.

“Our moron-in-chief seems to not know that there have been other female astronauts. He’s too busy tweeting to read up on America’s history,” she wrote.

Our moron-in-chief seems to not know that there have been other female astronauts. He’s too busy tweeting to read up on America’s history.https://t.co/aA6y159gxE — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 19, 2019

The violent cartoons came as a clothing company posted a billboard in New York City’s Times Square showing Trump being hog-tied by a woman clad in the company’s athletic wear.

“The 30-foot-high billboard featuring a model binding a Trump look-alike with red, white and blue rope while stomping on his face was put up earlier this week as part of an advertising campaign by Dhvani, a Portland-based clothing company,” The Daily Mail wrote.

Donald Trump Jr. blasted the billboard, saying, “Hey @NYTimes and MSM. Since you had time to thoroughly cover a stupid and tasteless meme seen by 8 people with incredible outrage, I figured you should dedicate the same time and outrage to THIS BILLBOARD IN TIMES SQUARE you hypocrites!”

Hey @NYTimes and MSM. Since you had time to thoroughly cover a stupid and tasteless meme seen by 8 people with incredible outrage, I figured you should dedicate the same time and outrage to THIS BILLBOARD IN TIMES SQUARE you hypocrites!

Unless of course you’re just full of sh*t. pic.twitter.com/fsEF6ClRuv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 18, 2019

The president’s son also ripped Streisand’s post.

“Looking forward to the media outrage like when someone shared a cartoon meme to 8 people depicting media violence. But seriously, who are we kidding? Their outrage only flows one way,” he wrote.

Looking forward to the media outrage like when someone shared a cartoon meme to 8 people depicting media violence. But seriously, who are we kidding? Their outrage only flows one way. Barbra Streisand Shares Photo of Nancy Pelosi Killing Trump https://t.co/vIvBETq9Db — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 19, 2019

Killing Trump has been a motif among the limousine liberals. In 2017, comedian Kathy Griffin released photos of herself holding a bloody decapitated head that looked like the president’s.

That same year, a New York City play depicted a Trump lookalike being brutally stabbed to death in a bloody assassination during a production of “Julius Caesar.”

Another comedienne, Sarah Silverman, called for a military coup to take out Trump. Actress Rosie O’Donnell talked on Twitter about “stopping” Trump. And rapper Snoop Dogg put out a music video in which he assassinated a clown dressed as Trump.

On NBC’s Saturday Night Live this month, Michael Che seemed to say that assassinating Trump would be faster than impeachment.

“All right, maybe I just don’t understand politics well, because, when they said Trump was gettin’ impeached I immediately thought, ‘Great! Trump’s fired! Let’s get drunk!’ But they’re like, ‘No, he’s just bein’ impeached, but he ain’t exactly ‘peached yet. It’s still gonna take another year or so.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, damn, that sucks, let’s get drunk.’

“I mean, president is only a four year job but it feels like it’s taking ’em five years to just fire his a**. It’s frustrating! You know, I bet somebody explained how long impeachment takes to John Wilkes Booth and he was like, ‘OK, well, where is he at right now?’ “