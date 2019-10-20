Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) stated on Sunday that while he is sure that his Democratic primary opponent Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is not a being groomed by the Russians as previously suggested, be still believes that President Donald Trump is a “Russian asset.”

“I think the focus has to be on Donald Trump,” O’Rourke told MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin. “If we are talking about the country of Russia, there is a Russian asset in the White House right now. We know – and we all saw it in broad daylight, candidate Trump inviting [Russian President] Vladimir Putin to invade and be involved in our elections, which he did. And then we saw President Trump, after he had been sworn in on that stage in Helsinki, Finland, defending Vladimir Putin, instead of our intelligence community.”

“We learned after the Robert Mueller report [from the special counsel], his mendacity, his lies, his pressure on other witnesses to lie on his behalf all for this country, and, obviously, the list goes on,” he continued. “So, I think that’s where we as Democrats, really we as Americans, need to be focused right now. Holding that president accountable; making sure that the truth comes out; that we follow the facts as high as they go, as far as they lead, and at the end of the day that there be justice, rule of law, and a continuation of this democracy and this great country. All of that is on the line.”

O’Rourke’s remarks come less than a week after twice failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sat down with President Barack Obama’s former campaign manager, David Plouffe, during an appearance on his podcast “Campaign HQ.” During the interview, Clinton seemed to suggest that Gabbard is a “Russian asset” who is being groomed to run as a third-party candidate.

Clinton received widespread blowback for promulgating a conspiracy theory without any evidence to back up her contention.

“Tulsi is not being groomed by anyone. She is her own person,” O’Rourke responded on Saturday when questioned about Clinton’s claim. “Obviously has served this country and continues to serve this country in uniform in Congress as a candidate for the presidency, and so I think those facts speak for themselves.”

The Texas congressman reiterated his defense of Gabbard and stated that he stood by his previous comments. Mohyeldin, however, pressed O’Rourke further on whether he believes Clinton made a mistake going after a presidential candidate in her own party since Democrats are so often critical of Republicans for excusing the same behavior.

“Again, I think I could play into this false media narrative that seeks to pit Democrats against one another over a spurious allegation, or we can focus on the fact that there is a Russian asset in the White House right now doing the bidding of a foreign power against the interests of America,” O’Rourke replied. “I think thats the focus for this country and that is where I remain focused as a candidate.”