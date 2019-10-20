While Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, strikes back at the media and Hillary Clinton’s claims she is a Russian asset, the hedge-fund manager who lobbied for the Magnitsky Act to punish Russian corruption reminds who her campaign had hired.

Bill Browder tweeted Sunday morning:

“Tulsi Gabbard say that she doesn’t control the Russian bots that support her, but she did control the hiring of Chris Cooper, the smear campaigner who was paid by Natalia Veselnitskaya and her Russian backed sponsors to smear me and try to repeal the Magnitsky Act in DC.”

Browder, an American-born financier in Britain, has been called “Russia’s most wanted man” for his lobbying to punish Russia’s corruption and human rights abuses.

Veselnitskaya is the lawyer from the notorious Trump Tower meeting investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for allegedly offering dirt on Hillary Clinton, and someone who has devoted herself to investigating alleged Browder corruption.

Browder first noted Gabbard’s campaign connection to a Russian lobbyist via Twitter in February:

“Very interesting. Tulsi Gabbard, the only Democratic presidential candidate who has full Kremlin support and who praised Syria’s Assad, has hired Chris Cooper of Potomoc Square Group, the same DC fixer who the Russians hired to smear me and Sergei Magnitsky in 2016. Coincidence?”