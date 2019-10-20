Bill Maher has a million dollars burning a hole in his pocket and he’d like to give it to President Trump. There’s a catch, though. Trump has to resign. Now.

During his Friday show on HBO, Maher tossed out an offer to present President Trump with a $1 million check in exchange for his resignation. Maher’s fear is that Trump will lose his bid for re-election and refuse to leave the office.

“I’ve been saying for a very long time now that I don’t think he’s leaving,” Maher said Friday night. “I mean, he’s wasn’t going to leave the first time, he said it’s all about ‘it’s rigged.’ He could lose by a landslide in 2020 and I still think he would say ‘it’s rigged, fake news, deep state.’ I just don’t think you’re going to get him out of there.”

Maher’s opinion is that Trump can be bought, even though he claims he can’t because he is already wealthy.

“The exact opposite is true. The man is constantly for sale,” Maher said. “He’s worried about Ukrainian corruption? The only time corruption bothered Donald Trump is when he’s not in on it.”

In order to appeal to Trump’s love of money, as Maher alludes, he is willing to hand over a personal check for $1 million and he’s willing to bet that lots of his swell rich friends in Hollywood will do the same.

“So, Mr. President, it is really very simple. You love money. We hate you. Take the money.”

The HBO show host spitballed some names of entertainment business elites with more money than sense who would pony up plenty of money to oust Trump before the 2020 election.

Maher has voiced his concern many times that if Trump loses re-election, he will refuse to leave office. “How about this: Just take my check for $1 million and I bet I could get another thousand people just from here to the beach including Malibu, of course, who would pay that much to see you resign,” Maher said into the camera, and, he hoped, to the occupant of the West Wing. “So, Mr. President, it’s really very simple. You love money, we hate you. … You could finally be the billionaire you always pretended you were. Yes, I said billionaire because of the kind of money I could get from — just off the top of my head — Oprah, Cher, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bono, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Pink, Rihanna, Usher, Pharrell, Eminem. And that’s just the ones with one name.”

The wealthy spend money on crazy things all the time, Maher contends, and this expenditure would allow them to do some good, you see. He really does live in quite a bubble, doesn’t he? With hopes of impeachment fleeting, Maher and his ilk are reaching a new level of desperation. With no other ideas popping into his head, Maher just wants to write a check and make his problem – President Trump – go away. The fact that he made such a lame-brained offer out loud and before millions of viewers as though it is a perfectly normal thing to do is the kind of action that makes me just shake my head. What are these people thinking?

Maher has nurtured his fantasy that Trump will try to stay in office forever since before the 2016 election. He told his audience at that time that voters shouldn’t vote for Trump. He said Trump would be president for life.

But I’ve been doing this for 23 years on TV, I’ve seen a lot, I know politics. This is different. I promise you, this will not make your life better. Once fascists get power, they don’t give it up. You’ve got President Trump for life.”

Surely with all that money, Maher could seek professional help for his terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome. Not only is bribing an elected official – much less the president – dumb, it is illegal. There is a little history between Maher and Trump, after all, where Trump held Maher legally accountable for his stunts on-air.

Funny stuff but of course any kind of compensation offered to a sitting president to secure his resignation would not just qualify as an illegal bribe under federal law it would in fact define the offense. However, the quid pro quo as described by Maher was a bit foggy (at first the $1 million check was for a wager, then it was a payment for Trump if he quits his reelection bid, then maybe it was intended to secure a more timely resignation?) but perhaps that will work in Maher’s defense when the U.S. Attorney’s Office reaches out to discuss the attempted bribery of a federal official. Scoff if you will but there’s some case history to consider. Back in 2013, Citizen Trump filed a $5 million lawsuit against Maher claiming the comedian was in breach of contract. The reason? During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Maher had offered $5 million for documented proof that Trump was not the offspring of an orangutan (a jab at candidate Trump’s earlier goading of President Obama to produce passport and college records for a similar payout). Trump eventually dropped the suit much to the amusement of Maher.

Celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson was one of Maher’s guests Friday night. He said something that was meant to be a joke, but it certainly rings true for at least half of the country. If Trump leaves office without incident, Maher would have nothing to make jokes about. He can use some new material, that’s for sure.