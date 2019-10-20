Sunday on MSNBC, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said he is praying for a peaceful transfer of power between parties because President Donald Trump was using the most incendiary language trying to incite people.

Booker said, “I’m praying for our country right now because remember the language this president is using. We have a 200 plus year tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. When presidents have moved on, it had peaceful transfers of power between parties.”

”This president now is using the most incendiary language trying to incite people by using language like a coup, like treason,” he continued. “What this person is doing is trashing our ideals, our values, and our norms. And I know from private conversations with Republican colleagues, since the day he swore his oath, I know how this offends so many people in Congress that are Republicans.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN