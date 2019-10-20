Pop star Cher offered to cover the legal expenses for a black security guard if he decides to sue a Wisconsin school district that fired him from his job because he repeated a racial slur while asking a student to stop calling him the same slur.

The singer offered to pay for Marlon Anderson’s legal expenses over Twitter on Friday if he decides to sue the Madison Metropolitan School District, where he told NBC News he worked for more than a decade, for the firing.

“How Can Ppl Be This Disrespectful⁉️A Beloved,Man of Color Just Passed,& Our Nations Mourning Him.Cong.Elijah CummingsElijah Eugene CummingsBaltimore mayor looks to rename downtown courthouse after Cummings Cummings to lie in state at the Capitol Gowdy remembers political opponent, good friend Elijah Cummings MORE FOUGHT FOR JUSTICE.He Was loved & Feared. If You Want To sue MMSD Ed.Board I Will Incur Your expenses,” she wrote in a post that also retweeted a quote from Anderson saying he “shouldn’t be punished because I have the right to tell somebody not to call me this word.”

How Can Ppl Be This Disrespectful⁉️A Beloved,Man of Color Just Passed,& Our Nations Mourning Him.Cong.Elijah Cummings FOUGHT FOR JUSTICE.He Was loved & Feared. If You Want To sue MMSD Ed.Board I Will Incur Your expenses.EC — Cher (@cher) October 18, 2019

Cher’s tweet also came a day after the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), who died at the age of 68 on Thursday.

Anderson began to gain national attention when he filed a grievance earlier this month after he was fired from his security job at Madison West High School for saying the N-word. He reportedly said the word while asking a student to stop calling him the slur.

His termination was the result of the school district’s zero tolerance policy relating to employees’ use of the racial slur.

Anderson’s firing prompted protests in Wisconsin in the state capital earlier this week.

Gloria Reyes, the president of the district school board, has called for the policy to reviewed in light of the incident.

“This is an incredibly difficult situation, and we acknowledge the emotion, harm and complexity involved,” she said. “Many people in our community and our district are grappling with that complexity, and we will continue to do so as we go forward.”