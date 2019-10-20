A private American organization is building a hospital in the Gaza Strip to help the Palestinian people, but the Palestinian Authority claims it has a nefarious agenda.

The true aim, according to the PA Ministry of Health is to “traffick” in organs and do “experiments” on patients, reports Palestinian Media Watch.

A column in the official Palestinian Authority daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida claimed the hospital is run by the CIA, and its purpose is not to treat sick Palestinians but “to carry out experiments on the sick Palestinians” and “to be a partner in trafficking in human organs.”

“The American administration and the CIA, which are actually supervising the hospital and its staff, transferred it to [Gaza Strip] to serve the U.S. as an early warning, monitoring, and espionage station where it was established,” wrote regular columnist Omar Hilmi Al-Ghoul.

The columnist said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem falsely claimed that the hospital is under the supervision of the PA Ministry of Health, citing a denial by Minister of Health Mai Al-Kaila and PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh.

Al-Ghoul said the hospital’s logistic and medical equipment comes from a medical operation “in areas subjected to the rule of the Takfiri organizations (i.e., Muslim organizations that accuse other Muslims of being infidels) in Syria.”

The humanitarian effort, the columnist said, “is also part of the ominous deal of the century,” proposed by Trump, “and has no connection to concern of the Trump administration and the CIA for the health of the Palestinian people; this is a tool to destroy the health of the Palestinian people.”

Further, he wrote, it will be “tantamount to a guillotine that will reap the souls of the fighters who are liable to reach it in emergencies or not in emergencies.”