Former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonJill Stein: ‘I am not a Russian spy’ Trump criticizes Clinton for suggesting Jill Stein was Russian asset Graham: I’m seeking to make Trump successful ‘but not at all costs’ MORE on Sunday trolled President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE over his recent letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, tweeting a mock archival letter from former President Kennedy to former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev that originally appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel James (Jimmy) Christian KimmelHillary and Chelsea Clinton propel Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ to record high Monday rating Biden to attend fundraiser at home of Paramount CEO Biden: Last 48 hours have been ’18 out of 10′ on outlandish scale MORE Live.”

“Don’t be a dick, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say ‘Yay! Khrushchev! You’re the best!’ But if you don’t everybody will be like ‘what an asshole’ and call your garbage country ‘The Soviet Bunion.’ You’re really busting my nuts here. Give you a jingle later. Hugs, John Fitzgerald Kennedy,” the fake letter reads.

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

Kimmel had earlier in the week shared the fake letter on his show during a segment about correspondence between Trump and Erdoğan that drew widespread criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

Journalists last week obtained a letter, dated Oct. 9, in which Trump called on the Turkish president to “work out a good deal” with the U.S. regarding Turkey’s incursion into northeastern Syria, urging him not to be a “tough guy” or a “fool.” The letter was widely criticized by Democratic lawmakers on social media.

“Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will,” the letter states, referencing sanctions imposed on Ankara after the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson.

Turkish officials have said Erdoğan threw the letter in the trash.

Trump has been under fire from both parties over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria ahead of a Turkish invasion. Vice President Pence announced a cease-fire between Turkish and Kurdish forces on Thursday, although numerous skirmishes have been reported in the region since.

Clinton’s tweet comes as the former Democratic presidential candidate finds herself under fire over comments she made about Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardJill Stein: ‘I am not a Russian spy’ Trump criticizes Clinton for suggesting Jill Stein was Russian asset Yang defends Gabbard: She ‘deserves much more respect’ MORE (D-Hawaii). Clinton suggested Gabbard was being groomed by Russia to run as a third-party candidate if she failed to secure the Democratic nomination.

