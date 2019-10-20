A clothing company based in Oregon is stoking controversy with its new advertisement erected on a billboard in Times Square that depicts President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE being tied up in front of the White House.

Footage of the billboard for the clothing company Dhvani shows Trump in distress as a model, who is also a Marine Corps veteran, hogties him with a red, white and blue lasso amid a storm before the White House.

Avi Brown, the CEO behind the Portland-based brand, told The Washington Post that the American flag-themed rope used to hogtie the Trump impersonator in the ad was inspired by the Wonder Woman’s famed “truth lasso.” Brown also said the storm in the backdrop of the ad “represents the inevitable and supernatural power of justice.”

The billboard is one advertisement in a series from the company taking aim at Trump, including another that depicts a group of women taping the president’s mouth shut with duct tape.

Brown told the Post that the company decided to put up the ad in Times Square to give “a voice to women.” The company is coming out against the Title X “gag rule,” specifically, according to the Post.

Brown told the newspaper that the company, which plans to donate some of its proceeds after the ad campaign to Planned Parenthood, has “never taken a political stand before but frankly, we were fed up.”

“This is just saying: Let’s put a gag order on him. Enough is enough. We support impeachment,” Brown said, while also adding: “Our intent is for our brand to stand for progressive change in the face of what we perceive to be steps backwards in the evolution of our country.”

The 30-foot tall billboard was condemned by the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpDem committee chairs blast Trump G-7 announcement Donald Trump Jr. hits back at critics over hypocrisy claims Kentucky governor’s race tied: poll MORE, on Twitter last Friday.

“Hey @nytimes and MSM. Since you had time to thoroughly cover a stupid and tasteless meme seen by 8 people with incredible outrage, I figured you should dedicate the same time and outrage to THIS BILLBOARD IN TIMES SQUARE you hypocrites!” he tweeted. “Unless of course you’re just full of shit.”

Hey @NYTimes and MSM. Since you had time to thoroughly cover a stupid and tasteless meme seen by 8 people with incredible outrage, I figured you should dedicate the same time and outrage to THIS BILLBOARD IN TIMES SQUARE you hypocrites!

Unless of course you’re just full of shit. pic.twitter.com/fsEF6ClRuv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 18, 2019

He appeared to be referencing a video that prompted outrage last week after The New York Times reported it was played at a conservative conference at the president’s Doral resort. The video reportedly depicted the president shooting media organizations and some of his critics.