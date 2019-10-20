CNN announced the hiring of former Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy Sunday as a contributor.

CNN host Jake Tapper welcomed Duffy to the network during his weekly “State of The Union” show. (RELATED: Study: MSNBC, CNN Host 7 Times More Democrats Than Republicans)

“And let’s bring in new CNN contributor, commentator and former congressman Sean Duffy,” Tapper said during a segment discussing the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump. “Thank you for being here and congratulations for joining the CNN family.”

In his first appearance on the network, Duffy criticized his former colleague Rep. Francis Mooney of Florida after Rooney said he was open to supporting impeachment.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“I respectfully disagree if you look at the Republican Party and Trump, he won Wisconsin for the first time since ‘84 and we won Michigan and Ohio and winning rural voters and doing better than we’ve ever had,” Duffy said.

Duffy added that he believes Trump has been good for the Republican Party. (RELATED: Fox News Dominates CNN, MSNBC In Mueller TV Ratings)

“The bottom line is we have a great diverse party. We are the big tent party,” Duffy said. “We have pro-lifers and pro-choicers and some who want open or closed borders. We have a great debate and I think it only advances our ability to win elections in states in middle of America.”

Duffy announced his resignation from Congress earlier this year to prepare for the arrival of his ninth child. Duffy’s wife Rachel Campos-Duffy is a Fox News contributor.