A Colorado was charged with several felonies for trying to mail three fetuses for tens of thousands of dollars, it was reported.

ABC10 reported that Emily Suzanne Cain is accused of sending packages of three fetuses to a buyer in England on Oct. 15. The fetuses are believed to be those of stillborns from the 1920s, federal court records stated.

Cain is also accused of labeling the packages as “school teaching aids and T-shirts.”

She pleaded not guilty to the charges that she violated a law that prohibits the transfer of human fetal tissue.

A criminal complaint was filed after a grand jury indictment was unsealed in a court in Northern California, alleging that she mailed the package in Canon City.

The package caught the attention of U.S. Postal Service workers because a customs form wasn’t signed. The package was then officially examined.

A criminal complaint revealed that U.S. customs agents at the San Francisco International Airport performed an X-ray on the package and it revealed “what appeared to be a human spine.”

Then, customs personnel found three glass containers that showed “the contents of which appeared to be three human fetuses.”

Meanwhile, 9News reported that officials searched Cain’s Facebook page and found a post that showed her informing “another Facebook user that she recently acquired a collection of three fetal wet specimens and one fetal skeleton wet specimen from a university lab collection.”

According to the complaint, she allegedly posted, “We don’t always post publicly. Especially with pieces like these …’ and ‘… too controversial to be up everywhere, for everyone to see. I try to keep them for the special clients and others we know may have interest in them.”

A complaint also revealed that Cain wrote on Facebook that she “explained that she recently purchased the fetal specimens from a female friend who is the head of the biomed department for a university who is downsizing and recently picked them up in a U-Haul trailer.”

Reports said she was reportedly trying to sell the remains for about $20,000.

Investigators later traced the fetuses’ origins to the Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, which later confirmed they had belonged to the lab, the New York Post reported.

She was released on a $5,000 bond with a GPS monitor. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Other details about the incident are not clear.