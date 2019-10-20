U.S. troops leaving Syria will be relocated to western Iraq, where they will continue to conduct operations to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State, Defense Secretary Mark EsperMark EsperErdoğan got the best of Trump, experts warn Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump insists Turkey wants cease-fire | Fighting continues in Syrian town | Pentagon chief headed to Mideast | Mattis responds to criticism from Trump NATO ministers need to have difficult conversations to keep everyone honest MORE said Sunday.

Esper told reporters traveling with him to the Middle East that details regarding the U.S. military’s efforts in western Iraq would be worked out in the upcoming weeks, the Associated Press reported.

The comments came after weeks of bipartisan scrutiny of President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE‘s abrupt decision to pull roughly 1,000 troops from northern Syria ahead of a planned Turkish offensive in the area. Trump has repeatedly argued that it is time to get out of “endless wars” and promised to bring U.S. troops home.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Esper said Sunday that many of the U.S. troops leaving Syria will be relocated to Iraq.

“One is to help defend Iraq and two is to perform a counter-ISIS mission as we sort through the next steps,” he said, adding that the troop withdrawal would take “weeks not days.”

“Things could change between now and whenever we complete the withdrawal, but that’s the game plan right now.”

The Defense chief did not rule out the possibility of U.S. forces conducting counterterrorism missions from Iraq into Syria. He also reportedly said that he’d spoken with his Iraqi counterparts about the move, which will place more than 700 U.S. troops in western Iraq. Five-thousand American troops are currently stationed in Iraq as part of an agreement between the two nations, AP reported.

The forces deployed in northern Syria had been assisting the Kurdish YPG, which leads the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Turkey considers the Kurdish-led forces, which have proved to be the U.S.’s most effective allies in its fight against ISIS, to be a terrorist insurgency.

Many lawmakers and former Pentagon officials, including Trump’s former Defense secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisWhite House staggers after tumultuous 48 hours Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump insists Turkey wants cease-fire | Fighting continues in Syrian town | Pentagon chief headed to Mideast | Mattis responds to criticism from Trump The Hill’s 12:30 Report: White House does damage control after Mulvaney remarks MORE, have voiced fears that a withdrawal from the region could to lead to a resurgence from ISIS. Reports surfaced last week that hundreds of ISIS supporters escaped from a Kurdish-established detention facility following a Turkish airstrike.

Vice President Pence announced last Thursday that the United States and Turkey reached a deal to temporarily suspend Ankara’s incursion. However, the AP noted that sporadic clashes have continued despite the five-day ceasefire.

Esper acknowledged those reports, but said that the ceasefire “generally seems to be holding.”