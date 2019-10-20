The Justice Department in a filing made public on Sunday confirmed that neither former White House counsel Don McGahn nor President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpDem committee chairs blast Trump G-7 announcement Donald Trump Jr. hits back at critics over hypocrisy claims Kentucky governor’s race tied: poll MORE testified before special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerFox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be ‘more serious’ than what Mueller ‘dragged up’ Lewandowski says Mueller report was ‘very clear’ in proving ‘there was no obstruction,’ despite having ‘never’ read it Fox’s Cavuto roasts Trump over criticism of network MORE’s grand jury.

“Don McGahn did not testify before the grand jury. Indeed, none of the witnesses for whom the Committee requested FBI Interview Reports in Volume II of the Mueller Report, testified before the grand jury, with the exceptions of [redacted],” the DOJ notice states. “Donald Trump, Jr. also did not testify before the grand jury.”

The line in the DOJ filing was made newly unredacted Sunday after an order by Judge Beryl Alaine Howell, the Chief United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, who was responsible for overseeing the grand jury in the Mueller investigation.

The report released by Mueller’s office relied in large part on interviews with McGahn. Trump reportedly attempted to persuade McGahn to fire Mueller as well as pressure McGahn to deny that he had made the request.

McGahn would eventually leave his role as White House counsel in October 2018.