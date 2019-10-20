President Trump abruptly backtracked late last night and announced he would scrap plans to hold next year’s G-7 gathering of world leaders at the Trump National Doral in Miami. “Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020,” he announced on Twitter late Saturday. “We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately.” Trump explained:

I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!

Analysis: True.

We have here several trademarks of the Trump presidency, but I only want to express my personal regrets over the change of plan. While the Republican Party nominated Donald Trump as its 2016 presidential candidate in convention assembled July 18-21, I spent the week at the Trump National Doral. I was attending the the Pritikn Health Resort & Spa located on the property.

Assigned to the Phil Mickelson Villa of the Trump National Doral Miami, I found my room stocked with products from the Trump Hotel Collection: Trump shampoo, Trump conditioner, Trump body lotion, all “Made in Canada.” I wondered at the time if the Trump Hotel Collection would be safe from a Trump presidency, but the thought of a Trump presidency seemed to me a remote possibility at best.

At my physical on the first morning of the Pritikin program, I waited with Rep. Charlie Rangel to meet with the staff physician for a history and exam. At age 86, Rangel was still representing New York’s 13th CD. “Charles,” as he was called by the staff, didn’t seem too happy to be recognized when I greeted him and introduced myself. I pursued “The Rangel angle” in a post later that week. Mr. Rangel stepped down from his seat at the end of that term.

At age 89, Rangel is still going strong. What is the secret of his longevity? Pritikin can’t have hurt. I learned that this was Rangel’s twelfth time around in the program and that he planned a thirteenth visit in January 2017 following his retirement from Congress. At the time Pritikin featured a testimonial from Rangel as a success story.

I thought I would be able to add some color to reports on the G7 Summit based on my own experience at the Trump National Doral. Now I can only add that if you need help reducing your weight, your blood pressure, your cholesterol, or your blood sugar, the Trump National Doral has a tenant for you. On my way out of the program at the end of my week at Pritkin, I chronicled the successes of my classmates, not including Rangel but featuring Mira and Tuvia Nur, who had traveled from a small Israeli town north of Tel Aviv. I briefly recounted their story in “A personal note on Pritikin.”