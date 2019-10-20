Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Sunday afternoon that she plans on releasing plans in the coming weeks to fully pay for Medicare for all after months of avoiding the subject.

Warren’s decision comes shortly after South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg railed against the Massachusetts Democrat for not having a plan to pay for such a monumental and likely expensive policy. She was targeted excessively during the fourth Democratic presidential debate in Ohio.

“I plan over the next few weeks to put out a plan that talks about, specifically, the cost of ‘Medicare for all’ and, specifically, how we pay for it,” Warren said Sunday in remarks at a town hall event. (RELATED: Buttigieg Attacks Bernie, Warren On Health Care In Ad Ahead Of Debate)

Warren’s position on health care is similar to that of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has also expressed desire to implement Medicare for all, though, unlike Warren, the 2020 Democrat has acknowledged that his plan will likely increase taxes on middle-income earners.

Buttigieg, meanwhile, released an ad on Oct. 15 ahead of the Democratic debate targeting Sanders and Warren for using their Medicare for all plans to infringe “on people’s freedom.” The Indiana Democrat thrashed Warren for avoiding the issue of how to pay for the ambitious plan.

“We heard it tonight,” Buttigieg said during the debate. “A ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question that didn’t get a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. Look, this is why people here in the Midwest are so frustrated with Washington in general and Capitol Hill in particular. Your signature, senator, is to have a plan for everything — except this.”

Warren’s campaign has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about a specific date for her announcement.

