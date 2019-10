The video below shows environmental activists, I think from Extinction Rebellion. The venue is Trafalgar Square, and I believe the green object is broccoli. It is hard not to agree with Matt Walsh’s comment:

12 years until the apocalypse suddenly seems like a really long time pic.twitter.com/C44Z6S7QWo — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 19, 2019

Sometimes I wonder whether a civilization that not only produces but indulges lunatics like this deserves to survive.